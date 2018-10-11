10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Touching the Void, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until October 20

The heart of the story is Joe’s mental battle as he teeters on the brink of death and despair in a crevasse from which he can’t possibly climb to safety. Alongside this is the appalling dilemma of Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow-cliff, battered by freezing winds and desperate to rescue his injured climbing partner who hangs from a rope below him.

2 SPOKEN WORD

Stacey Dooley, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 11

Stacey will discusses everything from gender equality and domestic violence, to sex trafficking and sexual identity, weaving these global strands together in an exploration of what it is to be women in the world today.

3 MUSIC

Rick Wakeman, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 12

The concert will be based on a selection of tracks from both albums, showcasing music that has a special connection with Rick’s own personal musical journey, all accompanied by his hilarious memories and anecdotes about the tunes.

4 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 12

Stefano Paolini, Susan Murray and Joe Wells will be performing at the show compered by Dan Evans.

5 SPOKEN WORD

Neil Oliver, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 12

Hear in his amusing and entertaining way what it all means to him, and why we need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful countries.

6 THEATRE

Empire Soldiers, The Core at Corby Cube, October 12 and 13.

Empire Soldiers is an award winning Virtual Reality experience telling the compelling stories of the forgotten Caribbean and South Asian soldiers of World War One. Using VR headsets and surround sound this show brings a truly immersive experience that is emotive. People will be transported back in time to 1918 alongside soldiers returning from the front line, hear the captivating stories of the battlefield directly from the soldiers themselves and share their emotional experiences of the return home.

6 MUSIC

Malcolm Arnold Festival Weekend, various locations around Northampton, October 13-14

The festival includes music from the worlds of ballet, cinema, television and radio, opera, the brass band and the concert hall. Launched by actor Simon Callow, the festival including three orchestral concerts, which will include performances of Arnold’s Recorder Concerto, English Dances, the 4th Symphony and music from three of his wonderful film scores.

8 COMEDY

Rich Hall, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 14

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America, but ends up being a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, shit-kicking good time to be had by all.

9 SPOKEN WORD

John Challis, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 15

The actor will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his

dazzling career working on Only Fools and Horses as well as other TV programmes including Doctor Who and Coronation Street

10 DANCE

Richard Alston Dance Company, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 16-17

The evening centres around an exciting world premiere by Richard Alston. Brahms Hungarian is set to the hugely popular Brahms pieces, featuring live solo pianist Jason Ridgway, where the dancers are carried along by fast steps and an abandoned fervour.

