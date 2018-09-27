10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Kinky Boots The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until October 6

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

60 Miles By Road Or Rail, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 28

It’s 1968 and Northampton is on the verge of great change: it is becoming a “New Town”. An advertising jingle is soon to be re-released as a pop record. But as thousands of families flock in from London, some people are concerned that Northampton’s identity is starting to slip away…

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 FILM

The Cabinet of Dr Caligari, The Alfred East Gallery, Kettering, September 28

A wave of murders grips a German village. Suspicion soon falls on the mysterious Dr Caligari and his sleepwalker, a fortune teller in the town’s annual fair, whose horrifying predictions begin to come true. This is a new 4K restoration of the 1920s silent film.

www.kettering.gov.uk/museumandgallery

4 MAGIC

Colin Cloud, Kettering Arts Centre, September 28

Colin Cloud’s award-winning act leaves audiences astounded, bewildered and mesmerised. His mind-blowing presentation challenges the way we all think about the world

and has been described by many as positively life-changing.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Hal Cruttenden, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 29

Hal has been filling our screens recently on Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: Extra Slice, and Live at the Apollo.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, September 29

Back-to-back classic Motown hits by the likes of Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder will be presented with glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

www.thedeco.co.uk

7 CINEMA

The Thing, Stanwick Lakes, September 29

A crew in Antarctica finds a neighboring camp destroyed and its crew dead. Whatever killed them is nowhere to be found, unless it’s hidden in plain sight. This screening is presented outdoors by Luna Flix.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Singular Exploits of Sherlock Holmes, Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave, September 29

The show features the great detective recounting highlights of his crime-busting career. It also includes autobiographical snippets concerning his life and times, the adversaries he has faced and mysteries he has solved.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Soft Cell, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, September 30

The final and sold-out concert from Synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell will be broadcast live from London to celebrate their 40th anniversary. This will be their last ever show.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

10 THEATRE

Duets, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, October 2-6

The perfect night out for anyone who has ever been in love! Four sets of characters at four crucial moments;

Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right while Barrie is not really interested in women but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying. Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalise

their divorce while Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of brother Toby and amid a barrage of bad omens and a dress resembling a parachute.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra or call 07447 217622

