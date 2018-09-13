10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

The Lovely Bones, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until September 22

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead. This is a world premiere of the stage adaptation. Broadchurch actress Charlotte Beaumont will play the lead role of Susie.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 14

Sean Meo, JoJo Smith and James Bran will be aiming to make the audience laugh as the comedy club returns after the summer break. Dan Evans will be the compere.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Fisher Stevens, The Core at Corby Cube, September 14

A professionally produced stage show celebrating the Vegas years of Elvis Presley. In this show you will be taken on a musical journey for two hours backed by an exceptionally talented group of musicians who have been hand picked and have played all over the world. He is recognised as a leading Elvis tribute act.

www.thecorecorby.com

4 SPORT

Silverstone hosts the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, Silverstone, September 15-16

The penultimate round of the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship will be played out on Silverstone’s National Circuit, which has hosted many memorable touring car battles as the season’s title fight intensifies. With its long straights and tight corners providing several overtaking opportunities, it’s set to be a thrilling weekend of racing.

www.silverstone.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, September 15

Alex Boardman, Meryl O’Rourke and Jason Patterson will be on the bill for the comedy night with Nick Wills hosting.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

6 FOOD AND DRINK

Food and Drink Festival, Barnwell Country Park, September 16

There will be more than 20 stalls from wine and beer to fine teas and fudge. There will also be street food vendors. Entrance to the event is free and it runs from 10am to 4pm.

7 TALK

Lucy Worsley, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 16

Bestselling author and historian Lucy Worsley tracks a new course through Queen Victoria’s life, examining how she transformed from dancing princess to the Widow of Windsor and became one of Britain’s greatest monarchs along the way.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Chris Ramsey, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 17

The comedian’s tour has been extended due to popular demand. He has his own show on Comedy Central and regularly appears on Celebrity Juice.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Kinky Boots The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 19-October 6

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

War Horse, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 19-October 6

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a mission to find Joey and bring him back home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes