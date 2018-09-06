10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this weej

1 THEATRE

The Lovely Bones, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 1-22

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead.

This is a world premiere of the stage adaptation. Broadchurch actress Charlotte Beaumont will play the lead role of Susie.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Seven Drunken Nights –

The Story of The Dubliners, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 6

Direct from the West End, the show brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons ‘The Dubliners’. Telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 SCREENING

Julie, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, September 6

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean - which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, The Core at Corby Cube, September 7

Comedians Steve Day, Evelyn Mok and Joe Wells will be aiming to make people laugh as the comedy club returns after the summer break. Sally-Anne Hayward will be the compere for the night.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 SPORT

An Evening with Teddy Sheringham, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, September 7

Playing upfront he scored many goals throughout his career including one in the Champions League final helping Manchester United to victory. Teddy Sheringham will be talking about his great career and giving you an insight of what his life was like with some fantastic stories.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Peppa Pig, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 8-9

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Paulerspury Players 30th Anniversary Variety Show, Paulerspury Village Hall, September 8

The show will include old time music hall; folk and country music; jazz and blues; barbershop quartet; Morecambe and Wise and Two Ronnies sketches. Original members have also returned to perform again. Tickets are £12.50 including a buffet supper.

01327 811578

8 ART

Sarah Silverwood, NN Contemporary Art, September 8-November 3

Crowd Show is an exhibition at NN Contemporary that uses advertising methods to start conversations about the meaning and value of art and the art world.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

9 FAMILY

Village at War Weekend, Stoke Bruerne, September 8-9

Dust off your gas masks and dig out those ration books. The picturesque canal village of Stoke Bruerne is once again preparing to wind back the years to the 1940s with its award winning popular re-enactment weekend which increases in size and popularity yearly. Weekend passes cost £10 and there will be entertainment in the evening as well.

www.friendsofcanalmuseum.org.uk

10 FOOD AND DRINK

The Big Olney Food Festival, Olney, September 8-9

Now into its 10th year, once again the market square and High Street will be stacked with local food and drink traders, including the Olney Farmers Market. There will be plenty of hot food to sample and food and drink stalls selling their wares, live music and foodie activities to enjoy.

www.olneyevents.co.uk

