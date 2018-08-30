10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 OUTDOORS

Althorp House, until September 23 on various days

Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. A beautifully thought out new exhibition charts the story of the Spencer family from medieval sheep farmers, through the dynasty of politicians and strong female figures, to the present day. Visit the website to check opening days.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

2 THEATRE

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Holdenby House, August 31

Deep in the Northumbrian countryside a terrifying mystery and a legendary nemesis await the arrival of the world’s greatest detective. When the wife of Dr Watson disappears, a desperate quest to find her begins. Sherlock Holmes comes face to face with his greatest fear at the hands of his mortal enemy in this new tale of romance and suspense. The show is presented in the open air by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

www.chapterhouse.org

3 CINEMA

Pretty Women, Rockingham Castle, August 31

A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets... only to fall in love. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in this romantic comedy.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Lovely Bones, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 1-22

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead. This is a world premiere of the stage adaptation. Broadchurch actress Charlotte Beaumont will play the lead role of Susie.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Craig David and Rita Ora, County Ground, Northampton, September 1

Craig David has sold 15 million albums worldwide, has had multi Brit Award and Grammy Nominations and is an Ivor Novello Award Winner. Rita Ora has equalled the Official Chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

www.nccc.co.uk

6 EXHIBITION

Burton’s Heroes, Burton Latimer, Burton Latimer Heritage Society’s Museum, September 1-December 1

This exhibition will feature those from Burton Latimer who went to War in the 1914-18 World War. It will be open on Saturdays and Thursdays from 10am-1pm and entrance is free.

7 MUSIC

Popscene, The Pomfret Arms, Northampton, September 1

Mad Mods & Englishmen are headlining this charity all-dayer. Also on the bill are The Keepers, Citrus, Skirt, Gogo Loco and Candidates. There will also be music by DJs including Rob Glover and the Popscene DJs.

www.pomfretarms.co.uk

8 CONCERT

The Opera Boys, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, September 1

Operatic arias and classical favourites from Nessun Dorma to Time to say Goodbye are mixed with showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera right through to Jersey Boys. The show also features brand new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Matt Hollywood and the Bad Feelings, The Lab, Northampton, September 2

Brian Jonestown Massacre founder member Matt Hollywood is heading to The Lab with his band The Bad Feelings on Sunday night. Currently in the middle of a UK tour, the band released a self titled album in May which is available online now.

fb.com/badfeelingsatlanta

10 ENTERTAINMENT

Murder Mystery Evening, Kettering Library, September 5

Mayhem will ensue in this interactive murder mystery designed for over 18s. Tickets for the evenning are £5 and must be booked in advance from the Library pay point.Light refreshments will be available for a small donation.

