10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place this week in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Milkshake Live, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, August 23

Starring Milkshake! favourites Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Fireman Sam, Shimmer & Shine, Pip from Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper, Milkshake’s very own Milkshake! Monkey and two Milkshake! presenters, this all singing, all dancing, musical masterpiece will take audiences on a journey through the world’s favourite fairy tales.

www.thedeco.co.uk

2 OUTDOORS

Althorp House, until September 23 on various days

Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. A beautifully thought out new exhibition charts the story of the Spencer family from medieval sheep farmers, through the dynasty of politicians and strong female figures, to the present day. Visit the website to check opening days.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

3 MUSIC

Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, August 24-27

Russian punk activists Pussy Riot headline the acts at Boughton House. It will feature a plethora of music alongside comedy, visual arts, performing arts, workshops and worship and spiritual activities.

www.greenbelt.org.uk

4 MUSIC

The Pig and Applestock, Naseby, August 24-26

Lots of live music will be coming to the field near Naseby over the Bank Holiday weekend. There will also be a variety of attractions for the family. The event features bands The Anteloids, Stupid Boots and The Shady, along with the likes of the Anglo-Japanese Yama Warashi and ICHI, the Swiss electronic acts Pullman Rose and Animal Sweatshirt and one-man-band Paddy Steer.

www.applestock.co.uk

5 ART

Art Exhibition, Chichele College, English Heritage, Higham

Ferrers, August 25-27

MA Fine Art graduates Sarah F Janavicius and Flower Jubber are collaborating in aesthetically bold, bright and colourful collage compositions, watercolour paintings and sketches using different media.

6 FAMILY

Long Buckby Feast, until August 27

There are still two days left of fun for the Long Buckby Feast. The first of these will be a produce and craft show on the Saturday and a Feast Day including the judging the locally famous ‘fears Pudn’ on Bank Holiday Monday. The scarecrows can be seen throughout the feast activities.

www.buckbyfeast.org

7FAMILY

Pinfest - Daventry Mercure Hotel, August 25-26

The UK’s only dedicated pinball event with approximately 100 machines all set to free play. Play machines from the 60s to the very latest releases. VIP tickets will also be available for people to enter the event on the Friday evening.

www.ukpinfest.com

8 CINEMA

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle, Stanwick Lakes, August 25

A reboot of the magical concept that became a huge worldwide hit - the Jumanji game returns (last seen in 1995) to unleash more animal trouble on unsuspecting teens - and this time the adventure comes with a twist! Hilarious, exciting and a crowd-pleasing romp.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Go Johnny Go, Silver Band Club, Deene Park, Corby, August 26

This Bank Holiday Sunday Go Johnny Go will be presenting the very best from the golden age of rock and roll. The concert starts at 8pm.

01536 202220

10 FAMILY

Delapre Abbey Village Show, August 27

Calling all creative bakers and jam makers, Delapré Abbey is bringing back the traditional village show to the local community. The abbey will host some thrilling competitions, marvellous market stalls and fantastic, fun fairground games.

Reminiscing on the community fetes held by the Bouveries many years ago, Delapré Abbey will be taking inspiration from its previous owners to create an event open to all.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm and is free to enter.

www.delapreabbey.org

