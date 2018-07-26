10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 MUSIC

Greg Coulson LP Launch, Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton, July 26

Greg Coulson is marking the release of his new album What’s New at the Charles Bradlaugh and playing the record in its entirety. Doors open at 8.45pm. Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

www.gregcoulson.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 5

Join Shrek (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Laura Main) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairytales on its head as an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy designed for the family.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 CINEMA

Solo A Star Wars Story, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 27-29

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Carlrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

The ELO Experience, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 28

The ELO Experience are the world’s foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, come and see the band reproducing the hit songs and sounds and take you on a magical musical journey through time.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Paloma Faith, Towcester Racecourse, July 28

The singer and songwriter comes to the area as part of her The Architec tour. It is also the name of her new album which has spent eight weeks in the Top 10, propelled by the poptastic single Crybaby as well as the songs Guilty and Till I’m Done. The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this incredible feat.

www.towcester-racecourse.co.uk

6 FILM

Notting Hill, Stanwick Lakes, July 28

The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Rockingham Castle Country Fair, July 28-29

All day entertainment will include Jez Avery’s Stunt Bikes and Buggies, Equestrienne Stunt Shows on Horseback, birds of prey flying displays, PADS dog training

including have-a-go Agility & Scurry, terrier racing, children’s entertainer Devilstick Peat plus Circus Workshop.

www.oakleighfairs.co.uk

8 THEATRE

As You Like It, Lyveden New Bield, Oundle July 28

Welcome to the Forest of Arden, a world of clowns, lovers, runaways and rebels. The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present their innovative and hilarious version of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk

9 OUTDOORS

Open Gardens, Cold Ashby, July 28-29

13 gardens open along with a selection of stalls including arts and crafts, crochet, photography, artisan bread and pork pies, cream teas, Pimms, and more. There will be a barbecue at The Black Hourse from 5.30pm on Saturday.

www.facebook.com/coldashbyevents.

10 THEATRE

Holiday Projects, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 30-August 3

Book onto one of the Holiday Projects and take part in creative activities. There will be camps based around The Worst Witch and Matilda the Musical.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

