10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 MUSIC

Pink Floyd Experience, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 19

Recreating the sights and sounds of the legendary Pink Floyd live in concert, this world-class show features over 50 years of hits songs from both of the band’s both iconic albums Dark Side Of The Moon and Animals as well as those from Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, July 19-21

After a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, to the magical land of OZ, she starts her quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who has the power to send her home. Along the way she meets a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion who help her on her journey. This version includes many of the songs from the famous MGM musical.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3THEATRE

The Crucible, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 20-22

When a girl falls mysteriously ill, the villagers believe witchcraft is to blame. Soon, a ruthless search begins to find those who are responsible. But as the truth ceases to matter and anything that is said is believed, one woman realises she can use the witch hunts to exact her own personal revenge.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Priors Hall Park Ampitheatre, Corby, July 20

Everybody loves Ernest. In fact, Cecily and Gwendolen are both engaged to Ernest. The only trouble is, Ernest doesn’t exist. Or does he…? This is an energetic and musical production from the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Comedy Crate Festival, Charles Bradlaugh, The Black Prince and The Lamplighter, Northampton, July 21-22

Jo Caulfield, Matt Forde, Paul Sinha, Angela Barnes will be among the big name comedians appearing across three venues in this two day festival.

www.thecomedycrate.com

6 FILM

Top Gun, Stanwick Lakes, July 21

As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Corby Grow Festival 2018, Corby town centre, July 21-22

Inspired by the theme of water, the festival will animate Corby’s town centre with performances, experiences and workshops throughout the weekend, creating an imaginary water-filled world of adventure, with storytelling, performances and music. Visitors will uncover hidden surprises as they sail through the woods to a family area submerged by the Boating Lake.

www.growcorby.co.uk

8 FOOD AND DRINK

International Food Festival, Castle Ashby, July 21-22

The Rural Shopping Yard will be filled with both Local and international food and drink stalls. The event will include a wine tasting course, an international beer garden a food court offering mouthwatering street food from around the world. including vegan and vegetarian option.

9 THEATRE

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kilworth House Theatre, July 25-September 9

Tickets for this musical are in short supply for the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It brings to life the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 25-August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy designed for the family.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

