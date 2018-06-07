10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

The Band, Riyal & Derngate, Northampton, until June 9

This will be the final few performances of the award winning musical based on the songs from Take That. For five 16 year old girls in 1992, the band is everything. 25 years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 ENTERTAINMENT

The Dreamboys, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 7

An action packed two hour all male strip show from start to finish packed with music, muscle, magic and mayhem that will leave you breathless which you simply cannot afford to miss.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 MOVIE

Shaun of the Dead/The Lost Boys, Stanwick Lakes, June 8-9

Two cult horror films will be screened in the open air by Luna Flix. The first on Friday is Shaun of the Dead, a comedy horror about zombies on the rampage starring Simon Pegg. The Lost Boys follows which sees two brothers discover that their new town is a haven for vampires. Tickets must be booked in advance.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Donna Taggart, The Core at Corby Cube, June 8

Following her astonishing international success with her song Jealous Of The Angels, which has now achieved multi-platinum status, and her debut Irish and UK Tour last year, Donna Taggart is now established as one of Ireland’s top live female performers. Her singing has been compared to Eva Cassidy, Mary Black and Alison Krauss.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 FAMILY

Wicksteed at War, Wicksteed Park, June 8-10

One of the main highlights of this year’s event will be a celebration of everything the world’s first independent air force has achieved since

1918, both in protecting the nation and preserving freedom around the world. There will be flypasts, vehicle displays and all manner of memorabilia on display.

www.wicksteedatwar.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Northanger Abbey, Holy Sepulchre Church, Northampton, June 9

Catherine Morland has grown up in the country, with only sensational novels and pop culture to inform her of life beyond the village. Leaving home for the first time, she expects brooding heroes, ruthless bandits and glorious adventures to await her. They don’t. After all, reality is more complicated.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 FOOD AND DRINK

Towcester Food Festival, Towcester Racecourse, June 9-10

There will be two days of foodie heaven for gourmands as Towcester Food Festival returns. There will be more than 100 hundred stalls selling a wide range of goods including cakes, biscuits, wines, beer and cheese.

www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk

8 BALLET

The Ugly Duckling, The Core at Corby Cube, June 9

Ugly Duckling is lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow animals but realising she is nothing like them. She is left sad and alone. But she overcomes her troubles and realises that she was beautiful all along. It has been designed as a first experience of ballet for children.

www.thecorecorby.com

9 MUSIC

Wannabe, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, June 9

Featuring Spice Girls hits, Wannabe is a brand new stage show that recreates the era of Girl Power giving you a 90s night out to remember. It is packed with hits to make you Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh.

www.thedeco.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Empire Windrush and the 70th anniversary of the NHS, Cripps Hall, Northampton, June 10

This play informs and inspires people about the legacy of the Windrush pioneers. It helps us to understand and appreciate the sacrifice and contribution of the people from that generation. As part of our heritage, it puts into perspective this rich and fascinating legacy for future generations. Tickets cost between £6 aand £8.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/cripps-hall

