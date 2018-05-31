10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 MUSICAL

The Band, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 29-June 9

For five 16-year-old girls in 1992, the band is everything. Twenty five years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes Featuring the music of Take That including songs Never Forget, Back For Good and Relight My Fire.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Education Education Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 29-June 2

Miss Belltop-Doyle can’t control her Year 9s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated tamagotchi and for some reason Princess Anne is attending the Year 11 leavers assembly. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better…

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 ART

In Another Place,, NN Contemporary Art, Northampton, until July 1

Dylan Fox’s work explores his experiences of transitioning gender, spanning printed matter, sound, found objects, moving image and the dialogical. Freee Art Collective produces slogans, billboards and publications that challenge the commercial and bureaucratic colonisation of the public sphere of opinion

formation. Sarah Taylor Silverwood’s image will act as a GIANT small ad asking artists to become part of an exhibition whilst simultaneously advertising the show and being an artwork in its own right.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

4 THEATRE

Dear Zoo, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 31-June 1

Rod Campbell’s best-selling lift the flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982. And has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSICAL

Cats, The Core at Corby Cube, May 31-June 2

A trio of unlikely performers set out on an adventure across the Australian outback in a battered old bus named Priscilla, searching for dreams and friendship, but discovering much more…

www.thecorecorby.com

6 THEATRE

Murder by Misadventure, Southfields Primary School, Brackley, May 31-June 1

Harold Kent and his lovely wife Emma, live in a top floor apartment of a cliff top block of flats overlooking the sea. For Harold, life as a TV thriller writer has been very rewarding over the past 10 years but dissatisfaction with his co writer, Paul Riggs, is causing friction

www.brackleyplayers.org.uk

7 MUSIC

Lionel Richie, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, June 1

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless hits and sing along to classics such as Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long. It is his first performance in the UK since 2016.

www.northamptonsaints.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Paul Lamb and the King Snakes, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 2

The band delivers outstanding blues with an amazing on stage performance, to delight one and all. Expect a wonderful mix of real blues, boogie and swing.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Owl and the Pussycat, The Core at Corby Cube, June 3

Join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story inspired by the nonsense world of Edward Lear. The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits. Will this meloobious family return together, will they always be a three?

www.thecorecorby.com

10 MUSIC

Cilla and the Shades of 60s, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 5

The effervescent Victoria Jones and the gorgeous Shades trio rediscover one of music’s most defining eras. They follow the life andcareer of the iconic Cilla Black while their stories reflect on some of the biggest 60s stars. Featuring brand new arrangements of music from artists including the Beatles and Dusty Springfield.

www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270007

