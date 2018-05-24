10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the things coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, May 24

Topping the bill is the animated Sean Heydon, a comedy magician, who has appeared on the Paul O’Grady Show as the resident illusionist.

Opening the night will be comedian, actor and writer Chris McCausland, who has appeared on Live at The Apollo. Also appearing is Pete Phillipson and the compere is Howard Read.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 25

Markus Birdman, Earl Okin and Michael Legge will perform at the final comedy club before the summer break.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 FESTIVAL

Festival of Books, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, May 26-28

The festival will play host to various authors from across the country in this first event held at the Abbey. The main stage is set for headliner Sara Pascoe. The comedian will discuss her critically acclaimed book, Animal. There is also a number of workshops and talks across the three days.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/delapre-abbey

4 THEATRE

The Witching Hour, Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering, May 26

Leave this weary, workaday world behind, Ladies and Gentlemen, and head along to the gallery for some good old-fashioned thrills, chills and chuckles. To mark the end of the popular Witch Hunt exhibition, the museum will be holding a special open evening with thrilling live theatre and ‘grown-up storytelling’ for families aged 12 and above. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance

www.kettering.gov.uk/museums

5 FILM

Hunt for the Wilder People and Thor Ragnarok, Stanwick Lakes, May 26-27

The first film tells of a national manhunt, ordered for a rebellious kid and his foster uncle who go missing in the wild New Zealand bush. The following day is Thor Ragnarok. Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld

www.lunaflix.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Danny Baker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 26

Presenter and broadcaster Danny Baker, pictured right, is out on tour again with stories from his life.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Royal & Derngate Community Choir Concert 2018, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 26

The theatre’s in-house choir returns to the Royal stage for their fourth annual concert. Prepare for a truly uplifting evening, as they perform their interpretation of many classics, including gospel, soul, reggae and contemporary songs, providing something for the whole family to enjoy.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 FOOD AND DRINK

Beer and Gin Festival, The Ritz, Desborough, May 27

There will be a wide range of drinks and music coming to the venue on Sunday.

Local beers and cask ales will be served while there will also be a chance to try some local gin. There will be some live music and a barbecue served.

The event runs from noon till late, is open for the entire family and is free.

01536 763510

9 THEATRE

Education Education Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 29-June 2

Miss Belltop-Doyle can’t control her Year 9 pupils, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated Tamagotchi and for some reason, Princess Anne is attending the Year 11

leavers’ assembly. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better…

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 MUSICAL

The Band, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

May 29-June 9

For five 16-year-old girls in 1992, the band is everything. 25 years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes. Featuring the music of Take That, including songs Never Forget, Back For Good and Relight My Fire. It features the winners of the BBCs Let It Shine talent show.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

