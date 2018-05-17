10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

ART, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 17-19

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But do their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other? This award winning comedy by Yasmin Reza stars Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2THEATRE

Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, Duston Community Centre, May 17-19

When a genius commits a murder, the plan is perfect. But is it foolproof? Inspector Drake is on the case. Who is the mysterious Doctor Short, and why did he marry a warthog? Has he murdered his fourth wife - or did she

murder him first? Has he really got two daughters called Sabrina, or is one of them telling porkies? Where is Frank the taxi driver? What was the Pope doing in the woods? And, perhaps most importantly of all, why is there a lamppost in the living room?

www.dustonplayers.org.uk

3 MUSIC

Coldplace, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, May 17

The Coldplay tribute band have been 600 gigs under their belt in the 12 years since the band formed.

www.thedeco.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Crimes Under the Sun, The Core at Corby Cube, May 17

A secluded island hotel just off the English coast becomes a crime scene as a scandal-inducing femme-fatale is felled. All the guests on the island are suspects, but is all quite what it seems? The show features four actors playing multiple outrageous characters, and a plot that romps along

wwww.thecorecorby.com

5 MUSIC

The Bohemians , The Core at Corby Cube, May 18

Internationally renowned Queen Tribute band The Bohemians take you on a high energy roller coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 MUSIC

Billy Lockett, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 19

Influenced by Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens, Billy Lockett began to make a name for himself doing support tours with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Birdy and KT Tunstall which, in turn, saw his headline shows grow in scale across Europe.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 DANCE

The Little Mermaid, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 19

Join Ballet Theatre UK on this dramatic re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s all-time favourite story of The Little Mermaid, who falls in love with a human Prince and gives up everything to win his love.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, May 19

Headlining this month is Rob Rouse, most recently seen starring in BBC’s Upstart Crow as well as a podcast with his wife Helen Rutter. Jenny Collier and Mickey P Kerr will also perform on the night with Nick Wills compering the night.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

One Act Play Festival, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, May 22-26

There will be 10 different plays covering a wide range of subjects in this festival of theatre. Tickets cost £5 per night or a season ticket for every performance costs £12,

www.playhousenorthampton.com

10 DANCE

Kevin and Karen Dance 2018, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 22-23

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton are back with a brand new show. Featuring music that has inspired them to dance – Roxanne, Smooth Criminal, Respect, Jail House Rock and many more. It’s a hip-swinging journey with heart-pounding choreography filled with cha cha, salsa, tango and paso doble. They are backed by sensational dancers, vocalists and a live 12-piece show band in a show full of sassiness and packing more than a hint of a Latino vibe.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

