10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Madame Bovary, Masque Theatre, Northampton, April 12-14

Four actors will play 22 characters in this show packed with puppets, music and singing nuns. It will be the final few performances of this madcap tragedy.

www.wegottickets.com/masquetheatre

2 ART

Stephen Coe, Eden Coffee House, until May 10

Earlier works with earth-based media of pastels, sand and gypsum reveal his search for the intent and stillness of solid ground and a sense of life’s fullness. From the rubble of the past as a basis for future growth. Art as matter - baked earth, clods, landscape as one part of the binary of form and formlessness. The darker palette of the other abstract works are inspired by the Middle Way of Zen: a more radical unknowing, letting go into spaciousness and exploring art as emptiness.

www.stephencoeart.com

3 COMEDY

Comedy Crate, Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton, April 12

The latest of the comedy club will see compere President Obonjo and performances from Adam Hess, Sarah Callaghan, Kelsey De Almeida. Tickets for the show are £10.

www.thecomedycrate.com

4 ART

Dylan Fox, NN , Northampton, until June 16

Dylan was born in the town and still lives and works in Northampton. This new body of work explores the physical, medical, emotional and social aspects of gender

transition, specifically, the frustration felt with inefficient transgender healthcare pathways. His work is hinged on how social constructs affect people, aiming to question and shift these constructs, generating work through social interaction, working with other artists and the public.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

5 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 12-14

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger! Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, April 13

This pantomime tells the story of Beauty who longs for romance and adventure, a bad-mannered Prince who is transformed into a Beast to teach him a lesson and a good Fairy who makes both their dreams come true. Bobby Davro and Dani Harmer star in the show.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Into the Breach, Abington Park Museum, Northampton, April 14

The play follows the character George Crocker, who joins his village Drama Club during the Second World War, and has his world turned upside down as a result. Described as ‘one man’s battle with Shakespeare,’ Into the Breach is a hilarious and heart-warming drama of love, war and odd jobs.

www.northampton.gov.uk/museums

8 MUSIC

Northampton Male Voice Choir, Spinney Hill Theatre, Northampton, April 14

This concert in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. The concert will be hosted by the Reverend Richard Coles of ‘Strictly’ fame and, as well as a volunteer choir, will feature Northampton Male Voice Choir and the soprano Emily Haig.

www.nmvc.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 15

She presents England’s unsung heroine, Emma Hamilton. For too many years she has been known as just Admiral Nelson’s mistress, a bit of a harlot. Women’s lib wasn’t a thing in Georgian times, Emma moved mountains to haul herself from scullery maid to Lady Hamilton.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Holbrook, Hilton Hotel, Northampton, April 17

The psychic attempts to contact the dead.

01823 666292

