10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 8-17

A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet. Little does she know the ghastly truth about her new beau…

Electric with suspense and with a biting twist in its tail, this edge-of-your-seat thriller co-written by Agatha Christie is reimagined in a brand new production.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Glorious! Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, March 8-10

Glorious! tells the true life story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the legendary New York heiress, whose sole ambition in life was to be a great operatic diva, despite having one of the worst singing voices in history. She used all her charm and money, and her unstoppable will power to make it happen, and happen it did, culminating in a show stopping performance at the world famous Carnegie Hall.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra

3 THEATRE

My Fair Lady, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, March 8-10

This classic musical’s music gives the atmosphere of London around 1912 when Eliza - a cockney flower girl who wanted to become a lady - and eventually she did. This is staged by Wellingborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

4 ART

Journey Into Light, Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering, March 8-April 14

The exhibition is a creative interpretation of everyday subject matter viewed in a new light. It features the work of artists Alison Bull, Belinda Collett and Gill Denbigh.

www.kettering.gov.uk

5 MUSIC

Post Modern Jukebox, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 9

Starting out as the bedroom project of jazz pianist Scott Bradlee and rapidly growing into a viral and real-world sensation, the US group’s vintage-pop mash ups have racked up over 811 million YouTube views and brought their rotating roster of top-class session musicians into the limelight

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Reginald D Hunter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 10

Reginald will be covering the several topics in his new show,

including ones as varied as families, boyfriends and

girlfriends, race relations and, of course, the impact from Donald Trump’s election.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

The War of the Worlds,, Kettering Arts Centre, March 10

Audiences should prepare to look on in abject terror as a multi-talented cast of four use musical instruments, puppetry and, um, enthusiasm, to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

No Jacket required, Phil Collins tribute, The Core at Corby Cube, March 10

A 12-piece band performs two hours of non-stop hits from Phil Collins’ award-winning solo career, plus a little Genesis thrown in for good measure.

www.thecorecorby.com

9 THEATRE

A Damsel in Distress, Guilsborough Village Hall, March 14-17

Quirky characters, witty dialogue and creative staging make for an entertaining new production of PG Wodehouse and Ian Hay’s comedy farce, A Damsel in Distress. Tickets are limited for this comedy by Guilsborough Music and Drama Society.

www.wegottickets.com/gmads

10 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 14-25

Based on the story and characters from the film, this production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad and a gang of fairytale misfits for a show for all the family.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

