10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this coming week.

1 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 1-17

A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet. Little does she know the ghastly truth about her new beau…

Electric with suspense and with a biting twist in its tail, this edge-of-your-seat thriller co-written by Agatha Christie is reimagined in a brand new production.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Hamlet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 1-3

A student is called home from university to find his life turned upside down. He had the world at his feet, but now everything has changed. Who can be trusted, who can be believed? Sent by the ghost of his father to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet’s mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder and lost love. What will ultimately become of a young man sent to kill?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Willie and the Bandits, Roadmender, Northampton, March 1

Essentially Wille and the Bandits is a classic blues rock three piece much in the vein of Cream or The Jimi Hendrix experience. The use of more bizarre instrumentation and eclectic influences in the song writing often pushes them more into a world music or progressive category.

www.theroadmender.com

4 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, March 1

Top comedian Patrick Monahan and magician Pete Firman will be on the bill for this comedy night. They will be supported by Patrick Draper and compered by Barry Dodds.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Phil Beer, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, March 1

Charming, disarming and exceptionally talented, multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer is something of a national treasure on the folk, roots and acoustic scene. He is also one half of the acclaimed duo Show of Hands.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Rich Hall, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, March 2

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America, but ends up being a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship and lots of laughter.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Russell Watson, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, March 4

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time. The People’s Tenor returns to the stage with his brand-new show Canzoni d’Amore.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Paul Chowdhry, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 5-6

Following phenomenal demand and instant sell-outs across the country, comedy powerhouse and star of Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo and Stand Up For The Week. Demand has been so high that extra dates have been added to Paul’s 2018 tour.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Glorious, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, March 6-10

During a lifetime dedicated to performance and promotion of the great operas, Florence Foster

Jenkins achieved more than most of her rival divas, culminating in a sell-out concert at Carnegie Hall

in New York. The only problem was, Madame Jenkins was tone deaf, and couldn’t sing.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra

10 MUSIC

Suggs, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 7

If the first show was about how on Earth he got there, this is about the surprises that awaited him when he did. Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace. Nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a twelve year old in shorts on the tough streets of North London.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

