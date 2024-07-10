This video More videos

Watch the clip of a violent street robbery which has been released in the hope of tracing the suspect.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, has given his consent to the footage being released in the hope it will lead to the attacker being found.

The clip, which you can view above, shows the man waiting for a taxi in Merrion Street in Leeds at about 4.30am on Sunday, June 30, when the suspect began loitering next to him.

The suspect then walks away before returning and snatching the man’s phone and punching him to the ground.

West Yorkshire Police

He then repeatedly punches the victim in the face as he removes his watch from his wrist before taking it and leaving the scene with the phone and the man’s leather jacket.

West Yorkshire Police say that they believe the same suspect may be linked to other similar street robberies in the city centre over recent days.

In one incident a 39-year-old man suffered facial injuries including lost teeth when he was punched to the ground from behind Fish Street at about 4.47am yesterday (Monday). His wallet, phone and keys were taken.

A 19-year-old man was knocked unconscious and left with fractures to his eye socket and cheek bones, as well as a dislodged jaw that may require surgery, when he was attacked by one of two suspects in St Alban’s Place. His phone and wallet were stolen in the incident that occurred between 1.30am and 1.45am on Sunday, July 7.

West Yorkshire Police

Between 2am and 3am the same day, a 47-year-old man was attacked and robbed in Regent Street by two males described as being aged 18 to 20 and possibly Kurdish or Romanian.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are currently keeping an open mind as to whether all these incidents are linked but they do follow a similar pattern in terms of the circumstances where lone male victims have been targeted while on nights out.

“The CCTV footage from the incident in Merrion Street is truly appalling and shows very starkly the sickening level of violence used by the offender.

“We hope it will help to focus people’s minds, and we encourage anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact us immediately.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the offender at the earliest opportunity as it’s very clear there could easily be more serious consequences.”