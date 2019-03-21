Wood wants double Saints celebration at Welford Road

Tom Wood is hoping Saints can have a double celebration at Welford Road on Friday night.

Chris Boyd's men bagged their first trophy of the campaign by beating Saracens 23-9 in Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin's Gardens.



But attention quickly turns back to Gallagher Premiership matters with a huge east midlands derby lying in wait this week.



And Wood, who was hugely impressive in the win against Saracens, said: "We've got to move on pretty quickly and look at the next job.



"They just keep coming thick and fast - the games never get any easier.



"It's a quick turnaround so we'll have to hold on to this for a little while and perhaps celebrate it after a win at Welford Road. That would be nice."



While Wood was delighted to be able to celebrate at the Gardens on Sunday, he was keen to keep his feet on the ground.



And he said: "It shows the maturity that we're starting to develop, but we're by no means there yet.



"We've got a lot of work to do.



"We look back to pre-season and all the graft we put in. We did challenges that were like hell and you just think it's all geared towards this, running out in front of your fans and lifting a trophy together.



"It's a reward for all that hard work you put in and it's brilliant to be able to do that."



Wood was key part of the Saints squad that won the Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2013/14.



So how did the Premiership Rugby Cup success compare?



"It's awesome," he said. "We've had some big nights and we've had some disappointments as well.



"Saracens have traditionally been one of those teams we've played in knock-out rugby and we've scalped each other and hurt each other in various semi-finals.



"They've humiliated us in recent years so it's nice to be able to fire a shot and get our own back, and it's brilliant for us to be able to do it in front of our home fans.



"It was a sell-out, a big advantage for us and we really appreciate that.



"It's great for the youngsters who have worked really hard all year and have had to fill the shoes of some senior guys. It's great reward for them.



"I was talking to them before the game and said I'd been here 10 years and not had a chance to play a final here in front of our fans.



"It's awesome we got it across the line."