Win against Wasps was 'a lot of fun' for Saints star Naiyaravoro

Taqele Naiyaravoro says Saturday's win against Wasps was 'a lot of fun'.

And the Australian wing believes he is now fully getting to grips with life in England.

Naiyaravoro arrived at Saints in September after helping the Waratahs reach the Super Rugby semi-finals.

He has gone on to make eight appearances for Saints, scoring three tries in the process.

He was on the mark at the weekend, capping a superb showing with a try in the 36-17 Gallagher Premiership success.

And Naiyaravoro will now look to carry on that man-of-the-match form when Saints travel to Sale Sharks on Saturday.

"Last Saturday was a lot of fun," Naiyaravoro said. "I'm really happy with our performance.

"It's a different brand of rugby from what I'm used to and I've been working hard on getting my hands on the ball more.

"That's what I improved on and hopefully I can carry it on.

"For me, it's a transition so there's been a lot of work for me to adapt to it, but I'm getting the hang of it now."

Saints were backed by more than 12,000 supporters at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

And Naiyaravoro said: "The crowd here is awesome and it's something that's really important for me.

"We play for the fans, we play for our family and I've got to thank them for Saturday."