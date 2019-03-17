Waller so proud after Saints end wait for trophy

Alex Waller admits Saints' trophy win has been 'a long time coming'.

And the co-captain has emphasised his pride in how the club's young players have performed this season.

Waller lifted his first piece of silverware since sharing the captaincy with Dylan Hartley as Saints beat Saracens 23-9 in the Premiership Rugby Cup final on Sunday.

It was a huge display from the black, green and gold as they picked up their first piece of silverware under the stewardship of boss Chris Boyd.

It was Saints' first first-team trophy win since Waller scored the winning try in the Premiership final success against Saracens at Twickenham in May 2014.

And the prop said: "It's fantastic and it feels like it's been a long time coming.

"The young lads have stepped up this season and Sunday's display showed it.

"Boydy's given the young lads confidence and told them that if you play well, you'll get a shot.

"They've taken their opportunities and credit to them."

Saints refused to let Saracens score a single try on Sunday, instead restricting them to just three Max Malins penalties.

And Waller added: "It's always a confidence booster, especially against Saracens.

"Any side they put out is going to be decent and I'm really proud of how the boys defended with each of their lives.

"There's plenty we can take from this win but there's also plenty to learn so we'll enjoy it and then assess it this week."