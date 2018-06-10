Wakely wants Northants to hammer home advantage against Leicestershire

Alex Wakely wants to help Northants make the most of their advantage after they enjoyed their best day of the County Championship season so far.

Skipper Wakely remains unbeaten on 51 after guiding his team into a 152-run lead in the second innings against Leicestershire at the County Ground.

Adam Rossington (20no) will also be in the middle tomorrow morning as Northants bid to build a big advantage and put the pressure on the away side.

Leicestershire wasted their chance to turn the screw on the second day as they were bowled out for 217, a first innings lead of just 13 runs.

Rory Kleinveldt was the tormentor-in-chief as he took four for 51.

And Northants then overcame the early departure of Ben Duckett (17) as they took control of the game.

The County are seeking their first four-day win of the season and now look to have a good chance of claiming it.

But Wakely knows his team will be punished if they fail to make the most of the strong position they have put themselves in.

“This is probably the first time we’ve been on top in a game this year and it’s set up for a good game now," Wakely said.

"The wicket isn’t getting any easier, it’s a grind and getting slower and lower.

"It’s going to be a patience game for us to win from here with bat and ball - anything over 250 would be a competitive score.

"Historically we haven’t backed up a good day with another and last year we sometimes scraped over the line so we’ve got an advantage and have to hammer it home."

Neil Dexter had top scored for Leicestershire with 45, but they struggled after resuming on 64 for three.

“They (Northants) applied themselves very well and Alex Wakely has played a good innings there," Dexter said.

“I thought we were a little below par and we gave them a few too many easy runs.

"I don’t think it’s a wicket you’re going to ever be completely in on and I think if you hold your line and length long enough you can get your rewards.

“They’ve had the better of the day but wickets early in the morning and the game will be back in the balance."