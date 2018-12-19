Vesty gives injury update on Saints trio ahead of trip to Sixways

Andrew Kellaway is a doubt for Saints' trip to Worcester Warriors on Friday night.

The versatile back, who has impressed in the black, green and gold since moving to Northampton from the Waratahs, missed last week's trip to Romania.

And though he has done some training this week, it is not certain that he will play a part at Sixways due to an ankle injury.

But Piers Francis (shoulder) and Cobus Reinach (heel) appear more likely to be involved.

"He (Kellaway) has struggled with an ankle and he's trained a little bit this week," said Saints attack coach Sam Vesty.

"Those two (Francis and Reinach) have trained with us the past couple of weeks now.

"We have got decent selection options, especially when the Wandies go out and play so well.

"It gives us a lot of competition in the squad and that's what we strive for because it makes players play better.

"If you don't play better, you're not involved."

The majority of Saints' regular first-team players were rested for the snow-hit trip to Timisoara last weekend.

And that means they are fresh and prepared for a crucial Gallagher Premiership game against a Worcester side who are level on points with 10th-placed Saints.

"We came in on Monday and obviously slightly fatigued, but there was a group there who were just ready to train and get on with it," Vesty said.

"They know it's back to the Premiership and a really key game.

"They were really hungry to get stuck in and it's been a decent week's training."