Tuitavake and Estelles score twice as Wanderers tame Tigers

Nafi Tuitavake and Juan Pablo Estelles both scored twice as the Wanderers cruised to a 49-24 win against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University on Monday night.

It was a seventh successive victory in the Prem Rugby A League for the Saints second string.

They have claimed maximum points from all of those fixtures and they are well clear at the top of the Northern Conference.

James Grayson got the scoreboard ticking early on at Loughborough, landing two penalties.

Juan Pablo Estelles grabbed the first try of the game, with Grayson converting.

Tuitavake was next to touch down after the ball found him on the wing and after Leicester landed a penalty, Ben Nutley made the most of nice work by Tuitavake to score.

Wanderers full-back George Furbank was then yellow carded, but it made no difference to the flow of the game, and Api Ratuniyarawa spotted a gap to score.

At 32-3 down at half-time, Leicester, who were the home side, needed a response early in the second half.

And they were to get it via tries from Tom Hardwick and Harry Mahoney.

But the Wanderers weren't deterred and Tuitavake scored his second after tiptoing in out wide.

Tom Emery, on for Furbank, then scored with his first touch of the ball before Estelles crossed for his second try.

Grayson converted to put the icing on the cake for the dominant away side before Fred Tuilagi had the final say with a Tigers score.

Wanderers: Furbank (Emery 69); Tuitavake, Hutchinson (Dingwall 60), Strachan, Estelles; Grayson, Mitchell (Kessell 55); Beesley (Trinder 59), Marshall (Clare 40), Painter (Jeannot 59); Ratuniyarawa (Craig 40), Day; Ryan, Nutley, Dickinson (D Onojaife 59).