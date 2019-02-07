Travel with Thomas Cook Sport to Saints' Challenge Cup quarter-final

For any Saints supporters fancying a trip to a European quarter-final next month, there is one option that takes a lot of the thought out of planning a journey.

Thomas Cook Sport have teamed up with the club and are providing package trips that include a place on a chartered flight, a hotel stay and all transfers.

The curry provided on the plane back from Clermont-Ferrand was a particular highlight

That final offering is perhaps the most key.

Having experienced myriad European trips to cover Saints over the years, what may seem simple often isn't.

Taxis to and from games are not always easy, depending on where the match is being played, but by being part of a Thomas Cook Sport trip, you simply go to the hotel reception and are whisked away to watch the action.

You are also taken to and from the airport on a coach with other supporters, sparking conversations about Saints between travelling groups of fans.

The reps are friendly, making sure everyone is where they should be, and should you have a few beers the night before, the fact someone else is taking care of everything really helps.

I have been on both European trips with Thomas Cook Sport this season, travelling to Timisoara in Romania and Clermont-Ferrand in France.

And I can honestly say, aside from the heavy snow which caused disruption for everyone in Timisoara, everything has been smoothly handled by those in charge.

You simply turn up at the airport with your passport and the rest is taken care of.

On the plane, you are given a meal to suit that time of day, with the curry on the way back from Clermont-Ferrand a particular highlight!

And with plenty of time allowed between arrival in the city and the match, you are able to see the sights at your leisure.

Yes, you may be able to do the trip cheaper on your own.

But even if you do, it is unlikely you will save much when you consider the cost of transfers around the city and everything else involved.

The trouble that the reps take from you and put on themselves makes a real difference and, from my experience, they are extremely helpful.

So if this sounds like something you would be interested in, head to www.thomascooksport.com/Rugby/Northampton-Saints to secure your place on the plane for the return to Clermont's superb Stade Marcel Michelin on the final weekend of March.

Prices start at £319 per person.