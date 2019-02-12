Tickets for Saints' home cup final clash with Saracens to go on sale this week

Saints saw off Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday (picture: Sharon Lucey)
Saints will start selling tickets for their home Premiership Rugby Cup final clash with Saracens this week.

The showpiece will take place at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, March 17 (kick-off 3pm) and sales will open this Thursday morning from 9am.

Tickets are not part of the season ticket holder package but fans who hold one have a priority window and can purchase their pass for the final for as little as £10.

General admission prices are set to start at £15.

Saints booked their place in the final with a fantastic 59-33 comeback win against Newcastle Falcons at the Gardens last Saturday.

And they now have a home showpiece thanks to being seeded second after qualifying from the pool stages.

Saracens were seeded fourth, but they were big winners in their away semi-final, beating top seeds Worcester Warriors 38-22 at Sixways last Friday night.

Saints will now look to overcome a difficult recent run against Saracens as they bid to secure their first piece of silverware under boss Chris Boyd.