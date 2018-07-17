Steelbacks pace ace Gleeson in contention to face Falcons

Head coach David Ripley says a return for Richard Gleeson is 'an option' for Thursday's televised Vitality Blast clash with Derbyshire Falcons at the County Ground (start time 6.30pm).

The Steelbacks go into the game having lost all four of their matches in the competition.

But Derbyshire have endured similar struggles, being defeated in all of their four games so far.

Northants are desperate for some extra firepower, having conceded an alarming 692 runs from 389 deliveries in the competition this season.

And the return of pace ace Gleeson could prove to be the perfect tonic, even though Ripley admits the player is yet to hit top form following an elbow injury that ruled him out of the entirety of the Royal London One-Day Cup campaign and the opening four Blast battles.

“Richard Gleeson is fit again and has had three games for the second XI," Ripley said.

"He hasn’t been at his best but he’s an option.

“Luke Procter bowling plenty of mix-ups is something else we could use.

"Other guys like Saif Zaib and Kyle Coetzer are chomping at the bit to get a chance but there’s a balance in being fair to players already in the side."