Some Saints players at 'nine out of 10' but Boyd tells them to stay grounded

Chris Boyd believes 'quite a few' of his Saints squad are currently performing 'up around nine out of 10'.

But the boss has warned his players against complacency as they bid to back up last Saturday's stunning 67-17 success against Sale when Bath come calling on Saturday.

Saints have been in fantastic form in recent weeks, winning their past four games in all competitions and scoring 48 tries in their past five matches.

And when asked how he feels his squad has developed since he arrived from the Hurricanes last summer, Boyd said: "It's just ticking away nicely and we're quietly getting more confidence in parts of our game so that's been pleasing.

"The individual efforts from a number of people have been pleasing and there are quite a few people playing up around nine out of 10 for their personal games and when you put a group of guys who are all playing well together, you've got a better chance of getting a good outcome."

But Boyd and his players will be taking nothing for granted when Bath arrive at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2.45pm).

"Momentum and confidence is a real positive thing but if you get too much momentum and you get a downhill run, you can lose control of that momentum, which is dangerous," he said.

"Also, the positivity you get out of a good performance, if you're not careful, you can get ahead of yourself and you can lapse into being overly keen and perhaps complacent.

"We need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.

"Yes, we had a good performance last weekend but Bath is a completely different challenge. They've got a big forward pack, big scrum, big lineout, tough at the breakdown, they kick the ball a lot and keep it on the field.

"They've got an extremely dangerous back three and whichever 10 they pick has a bag of tricks with their kicking game.

"They're a massive challenge and a massive threat for us."

Saints have only lost two home games in the Gallagher Premiership this season, with Saracens and Newcastle Falcons the only teams to win at the Gardens.

And when asked about his side's home form, Boyd said: "It's an interesting human thing, isn't it?

"Teams tend to get big runs at home rather than on the road and there's always that little bit extra playing in front of your own supporters.

"You know exactly how the ground works, how the wind works and you know the people will be cheering for you, but it doesn't guarantee performance.

"We're certainly conscious of the fact that we want to do well here at the Gardens in front of what I think is a really fantastic group of supporters."