Skipper Wakely signs new deal at Northants

Northants have been boosted by the news that captain Alex Wakely has agreed a contract extension to keep him at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Wakely, who turned 30 last month, will also continue as skipper in all formats for a fifth year in 2019, ranking him among the longest-serving leaders in the club’s history.



He remains the only man to captain Northants to two major trophies – the Steelbacks winning the domestic Twenty20 title under his direction in both 2013 and 2016.



“I am buzzing about sticking around at the club I love so much,” Wakely said.



“I have so much more I want to achieve, both individually and as a captain, and I can’t wait to get going next year.



“Lifting those two trophies have been the proudest moments of my career so far and I’ll be doing all I can to bring another one to Wantage Road over the next couple of years.



“After the season we had last year, a lot of things had to change and I now think it’s an exciting time to be involved with Northamptonshire cricket.”



Wakely has been the ultimate ‘one-club player’, emerging through the club’s youth set-up and Academy, and making his first-class debut for the County as an 18-year-old in 2007.



He has now made more than 320 appearances for Northants in all competitions, scoring nearly 11,000 runs.