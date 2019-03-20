Saints take 'massive step forward' ahead of big Tigers battle

Teimana Harrison says Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup success is a 'massive step forward' for the club.

And the influential No.8 is now targeting more big wins in the next couple of weeks as the black, green and gold bid to stay alive on two more fronts.



Saints go to Leicester Tigers for a key Gallagher Premiership date on Friday night before travelling to Clermont Auvergne on March 31 for a Challenge Cup quarter-final.



And they will go into those matches knowing they have already won some silverware this season, having defeated Saracens 23-9 in the Franklin's Gardens cup final last Sunday.



"It's silverware and it's a massive step forward," said Harrison, who scored Saints' opening try against Saracens.



"We haven't seen silverware for a few years here and it's a massive confidence builder.



"We've got Clermont next weekend so that's another chance to put ourselves into a semi-final.



"And now we're going to go out there on Friday at Leicester and give it our all!"



Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup-winning team was packed with Academy graduates.



And the victory was reward for the huge progress the club's young players have made this season.



"You see the young boys out there winning the Wanderers trophy (in 2017 and 2018) and now they're out there winning it with the first team," Harrison said.



"It's a good stepping stone and I'm sure they will be hungry for more trophies.



"I was looking around and remembering when I was 19.



"Now everyone's asking me what I'm doing after rugby so I'm slowly getting on.



"But I've still hopefully got a few more years!"



Harrison made an impressive return to action last weekend, having not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the semi-final win against Newcastle Falcons on February 9.



And the 26-year-old said: "I felt fresh for probably the first five minutes and then the legs sort of packed it in!



"Boydy said to me at half-time 'have you got 40 minutes left?' and I said 'yeah, bro, I'll give it my best shot'.



"It was awesome to be back.



"You don't know how much you miss it until you're sat up in the stands watching the boys.



"I'm really loving being back."