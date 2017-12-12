Saints supporters give their reaction after Jim Mallinder's departure

Jim Mallinder's time at Saints has come to an end.

More than 10 years after the director of rugby took charge at Franklin's Gardens, Mallinder has departed, with the board stressing the need for change.



The news has inevitably prompted plenty of social media posts from Saints supporters, with the majority taking time to praise the work done by the long-serving boss.



Here are some of the responses sent to Chron rugby writer Tom Vickers (@wherestommyv) on Twitter...



@duncanjamescame: "End of a golden era. Tough at the end, but thanks Jim."



@samcgregory: "Things haven't been great recently but it'd definitely be wrong to forget what he did for the club and all the great times he helped bring."



@Jon_S_images: "A very sad day, but not unexpected, Jim will be remembered for being behind a great spell of success, not recent form. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times and he always made time to talk. Best of luck Jim and thank you. Now @SaintsRugby must recruit very well indeed."



@JToulson: "Sad to see Jim go! Class act, always a wry smile for the difficult questions and obviously passionate. Hope Harry can stay with us and not feel like George Ford did at Bath!!"



@gaznlou: "It is sad. But we do need to do something different."



@Kenthelyon: "The end of a truly memorable era - thanks for some brilliant memories and achievements. Jim led with integrity and passion and gave us moments we will never forget. Time is right to move on though."



@Jontwothreefour: "Very sorry to see Jim go. He has been a great servant of @SaintsRugby and delivered our first ever national championship. I hope he finds success in whatever he does next."



@harrishep: "As much as we all moaned and groaned about losing, was secretly hoping this wouldn't have had to happen!"



@DominicNewbould: "Jim has been a great appointment and his dismissal is a mistake. He should have been "moved upstairs", and a new coaching team brought in to rejuvenate and motivate the players."



@EdwardCB93: "Time for a change at @SaintsRugby, nothing but respect for Jim and what he’s done for the club, from relegation to Champions, but outsider influence is needed badly. Big performance from the boys this weekend please. #BleenGreen #COYS!"



@njhsaint: "Very sad, best there has been for Saints, we owe him a lot."



@wellsie82: "I'm glad there's change happening, not sure if it's right though."



@rugby_chris: "Forever thankful for what he achieved in the good times, but the last 12 months he's looked like a beaten man. A fresh break will be good for both parties. No doubt he'll pop back up somewhere and do well again."



@alanjamesroy: "Great servant. Shame to end this way but the decision is made. So forwards only now."



@DiSaint14: "Sad at this news. Jim has been amazing for us but maybe it's a time to renew and refresh."



@GPBailey: "A real shame Tom. Results hadn’t been there recently but he did lead us to huge success over a number of years. And that day at HQ can’t be forgotten!"



@Cozzer: "I support the decision but would go on record as thanking JM for an excellent journey with some spectacular highs (and some lows). Good luck to him."



@marchthe14th: "Big moment. Feel very, very mixed about this."

@saintsman_1: "Personally I think he made a great club greater. Bought some good players and had faith in some where others probably wouldn’t. Interview technique was 2nd to none. Always respected and respectful. Hope he succeeds wherever he ends up. #goodluckjim."