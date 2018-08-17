Saints start Challenge Cup campaign against Clermont

Saints will start this season's Challenge Cup campaign at home to Clermont Auvergne.

The black, green and gold beat the French giants at Franklin's Gardens back in January and will hope for a repeat performance when the teams meet again in Pool 1 on Saturday, October 13 (kick-off 3pm).



Saints' first away fixture of the competition will come at the Dragons on Friday, October 19 with a 7.30pm kick-off time, which is exactly the same scenario as Chris Boyd's men face in tonight's pre-season friendly clash at Rodney Parade.



A return game against the Dragons at the Gardens comes on Saturday, December 8 (3pm) before a trip to Romanian side Timisoara on Saturday, December 15 (2.30pm).



Saints go to Clermont on Saturday, January 12 (9pm) and then finish their group stage campaign at home to Timisoara on Friday, January 18 (7.45pm).



Saints' Challenge Cup fixtures

Saturday, October 13: Clermont Auvergne (h), 3pm

Friday, October 19: Dragons (a), 7.30pm

Saturday, December 8: Dragons (h), 3pm

Saturday, December 15: Timisoara (a), 2.30pm

Saturday, January 12: Clermont Auvergne (a), 9pm

Friday, January 18: Timisoara (h), 7.45pm