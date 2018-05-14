Saints star Gibson nominated for big Premiership prize

Saints flanker Jamie Gibson is on the shortlist for the Aviva Premiership Rugby player of the season award.

Gibson is joined on the five-man list by Exeter Chiefs back row forward Don Armand, Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk, Newcastle Falcons wing Vereniki Goneva and Gloucester-bound fly-half Danny Cipriani, who has been plying his trade for Wasps.



Gibson and de Klerk did not manage to help their teams into the play-offs, but they were two of only four players to feature in every round of the Premiership during the past season.



The Saints man missed out on the players' and supporters' player of the season prizes at his club's end-of-season dinner as Australian centre Rob Horne did the double.



But Gibson has undoubtedly enjoyed a stellar season and will now hope to crown it by claiming the Premiership's big individual accolade at the awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Wednesday night.

The most recent Saints player to win the award was Tom Wood for his displays during the 2010/11 season.