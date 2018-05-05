Saints star Foden ready to sign off in style

Ben Foden can't wait to try to finish his Saints stay with a flourish when he leads the team out against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens today (kick-off 4pm).

Foden's contract expires this summer and he will be moving on to pastures new after a hugely successful 10 years as a Northampton player.

He joined the club from Sale Sharks in 2008 and has been a fixture in the first-team ever since, starring at full-back and on the wing.

The 32-year-old will line up in the 15 shirt this afternoon and is desperate to go out on a high, alongside fellow leavers such as Stephen Myler and George North.

"I've had a great 10 years here, done some amazing things, met some brilliant people, played with some fantastic players," said Foden, who will continue playing after leaving Saints.

"It's always gutting to leave and move on, but there's an exciting chapter for me to go and write.

"First and foremost, I want to leave on a high.

"It's quite fitting I'm leaving on 250 appearances and I'm back in the 15 shirt as well, which I've always been asking for this season.

"I'm just looking forward to getting out with the boys.

"It's also Myler's last game - he's been at the club for 13 seasons now and done some magical things.

"George North is one of the best wingers I've ever played with.

"It's a changing of the guard really and it will be an emotional day for everyone involved, but, first and foremost, I want to leave on a big performance and win against Worcester."

Foden will run out on to the pitch with his two children and he took time to reflect on how much things have changed for him since he arrived at Saints from Sale.

"I probably am quite an emotional guy - I probably don't show it that often," he said.

"Running out with the kinds will bring back some memories and show how far I've come.

"I remember turning up here when I was 22, 23 years old with floppy hair and not a care in the world - a lot has changed since then.

"A lot can happen in 10 years and now I'm happily married, I've got two wonderful children and I look forward to watching them grow up and being involved in sport.

"Hopefully rugby can bring them the joy that it has to me."

Foden will leave Saints will plenty of fond memories to reflect on, with his relationship with the fans one of those.

"What attracted me to Saints in the first place was that I played an A League game here for Sale Sharks and there was a big crowd just for a second-team game," he said.

"I loved the pitch, I loved the stadium, I loved the atmosphere here.

"I played my last game for Sale against Northampton and I was always attracted to playing here.

"I remember when we played Munster on the Friday night in the European Cup and people talk about that 16th man, and it really was.

"When they sing 'oh when the Saints go marching in' this place is really rocking and you can feel it on the field.

"Hopefully we'll experience that today and it will encourage us to go and play some great rugby."