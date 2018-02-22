Saints skipper Hartley set to become England's second most-capped player

Saints skipper Dylan Hartley will become England's second most-capped player of all time when he leads his country out at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Hartley will win his 92nd cap in the Six Nations clash with Scotland, surpassing the 91 appearances of Jonny Wilkinson.

The Saints hooker will then only be behind Jason Leonard, who won 114 caps for England.

Courtney Lawes also starts against Scotland this weekend, lining up at six.

England boss Eddie Jones has made just one change to the team that beat Wales at Twickenham, with Nathan Hughes coming in for Sam Simmonds at No.8.

Jones said: “We are really excited about this game and we will need to be very tough and relentless in our defence to keep the pressure on this Scottish team.

“They are renowned for their attack so we will need to put pressure on them, create opportunities through our defence for our attack, and convert those opportunities to points.

“Our preparation over the last two weeks has been important in that it has allowed us to regenerate the players, improve the fitness of some and to get a clear understanding on how we will play this weekend."

England team to play Scotland

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 66 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 30 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 37 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens 55 caps)

11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 31 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 42 caps)

9 Danny Care (Harlequins 78 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 46 caps)

2 Dylan Hartley (Saints 91 caps)

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 79 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 49 caps)

5 Maro Itoje (Saracens 16 caps)

6 Courtney Lawes (Saints 63 caps)

7 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 61 caps)

8 Nathan Hughes (Wasps 12 caps)

Finishers

16 Jamie George (Saracens 22 caps)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 53 caps)

18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 7 caps)

19 George Kruis (Saracens 23 caps)

20 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 5 caps)

21 Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens 28 caps)

22 Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors 10 caps)

23 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs 25 caps)