Saints sign record-breaking Waratahs wing Kellaway

Saints have signed hot prospect Andrew Kellaway from Super Rugby side the Waratahs.

The 22-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, broke the try-scoring record at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2014.

He scored 10 times in just five matches in that competition, beating the try-scoring record for a single tournament previously held by Julian Savea and Zac Guildford.

Kellaway has made 22 appearances for the Waratahs, which is the club Saints signed last season's double player of the year, Rob Horne, and wing Taqele Naiyaravoro from.

And the youngster, who featured for the Barbarians in their 2017 clash against the Classic Wallabies, is now looking forward to life at Franklin's Gardens.

“Getting the chance to join Northampton Saints was a really exciting opportunity for me and one I jumped at,” said Kellaway.

“The club has a great history of success and their ambition is clear to see with Chris Boyd and the new coaching set-up coming in this summer, as well as the number of top-quality players also joining the club next year.

“I’m excited to get going and to pull on the black, green and gold jersey for the first time.”