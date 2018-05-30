Saints sign full-back Worley

Saints have snapped up young full-back Matt Worley.

The 20-year-old has spent the past three seasons in France with Racing 92, making his senior debut for the Top 14 giants in a friendly earlier this year.

Worley was born in the UK but moved to Hong Kong at the age of five.

He represented the country at Under-16s, Under-18s and Under-20s, playing at scrum-half.

Worley switched to full-back on arrival in France and went on to win the Under-23s French league with Racing’s Espoirs in 2015.

And the youngster is now looking forward to making the trip to Northampton this summer.

“I’m really excited to be linking up with a side that has such a history of success”, Worley said.

“Seeing the ambition of Chris Boyd and the new coaching set-up, alongside Simon Sinclair and Mark Hopley in the Academy, made the choice to join Saints an easy one.

“Obviously, the success of the young players throughout the squad is something that was a major draw for me.

"You just have to look at the Wanderers to see how successful the Academy has been.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, meeting all the lads and pulling on the famous black, green and gold jersey.”

Academy manager Simon Sinclair said he is delighted to welcome Worley aboard.

“Matt’s shown he’s a hard-working rugby player in France for a few years now and we’re very happy he’s joining us this summer," Sinclair said.

"He’s already got a good amount of experience for such a young player and I’m confident he’ll fit in well here.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for the whole club.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what Matt and the rest of the Academy squad can do.”