Saints sign Fiji-born No.8

Saints have added another hot prospect to their Academy for next season with Fiji-born No.8 Tui Uru signing a deal at Franklin's Gardens.

The 21-year-old will join from National 2 South side Bury St Edmunds after catching the eye with a series of barnstorming displays.

Uru is regular member of the Eastern Counties set-up and has also represented England Counties at Under-20s level in his fledgling career so far.

“I am delighted to be joining Northampton Saints, and to get the opportunity to develop as a player using the wonderful facilities at Franklin Gardens,” Uru said.

“It’s clear that Chris Boyd is looking to bring through young players through at the club which is really exciting to be a part of; and I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the squad from the start of pre-season”.

Uru is the second new signing of the season for Saints Academy, with centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch already putting pen to paper on a deal to switch to Saints from Saracens last month.

And academy manager Simon Sinclair is relishing the prospect of seeing how much ball-carrying No.8 Uru can develop once he is introduced into a full-time environment at Saints.

Sinclair said: “Tui has enormous potential and the thing that has impressed me most about him is his attitude; he’s humble and dedicated to becoming a better player.

“He has strong attributes for a No.8 – he carries hard, he’s quick from the base, and his soft skills are impressive.

“He trains every day before going to a full-time job, in addition to his rugby training with Bury St Edmunds, so we’re extremely excited to see how far he can go within a professional set-up here in Northampton.”