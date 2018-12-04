Saints ready to rest 'key guys' for Dragons clash

Chris Boyd says last Saturday's defeat to Newcastle Falcons has not changed his selection plans for this weekend's return to European rugby.

Boyd is ready to rest 'key guys' for the game against the Dragons at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

But he had always aimed to do that, insisting the disappointing 16-14 Gallagher Premiership loss to Newcastle has not altered his thinking.

"I don't think it (selection) will change from what we've planned," said Boyd.

"Some key guys are going to have some time off and we're going to mix it around and give guys an opportunity to put their hands up.

"Some guys will need to keep playing to get momentum.

"It's about getting the balance right between the momentum of what we've got and rebuilding.

"It's going to take a little bit of juggling."

Saints host the Dragons and travel to Timisoara Saracens before returning to Premiership action with a game at Worcester Warriors on December 21.

And Boyd's men will need to use the next two weeks to regroup after back-to-back league defeats to teams who were sitting bottom of the Premiership.

"Some of our problem has been decision making, some of it's skill execution around the way we play the game and we need to make sure that as a group we're all tight around the way that's going to happen," Boyd said.

"We just can't allow ourselves to get into a position where we're eight points ahead, then five and we give them territory and possession and lose the game like we did (against Newcastle)."