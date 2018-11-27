Saints ready to put on another big show against Falcons

Luther Burrell believes Saints can bring more excitement to Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

The black, green and gold welcome Newcastle Falcons in another key Gallagher Premiership clash.

Saints lost 18-13 at Sale Sharks last Saturday in what was an untidy encounter.

But seven days earlier, they had thrashed Wasps 36-17 at the Gardens, playing plenty of stylish rugby on their way to a five-try success.

And Burrell wants more of the same against the Falcons on Saturday.

"Every game is pivotal for us this year," said the centre, who racked up his 150th Saints appearance last weekend.

"We've really got to chip away and work our way up the table.

"It's not something we want to look at, but what Chris (Boyd) and Sam (Vesty) are doing with this group of players is exciting and we're an exciting team to watch.

"If we can get back at home, dust ourselves off and put our stamp on the game, we'll have a good afternoon."

Saints' game at Sale was a complete contrast to the free-flowing encounter against Wasps.

"It was very different," Burrell said.

"We go back to our basics and that's looking after the ball but last Saturday we became a bit frantic and didn't value it enough in the contact area.

"It's frustrating for us.

"To go to a place like Sale and win, you've got to go through multiple phases and value the ball, but we didn't quite do that last Saturday."

Saints, like many sides, have found Sale a tough nut to crack at the AJ Bell Stadium in recent years.

So why are the Sharks so difficult to beat on their own turf?

"You're on the road, they've got home comforts and (Steve) Diamond has his boys fired up," Burrell said.

"They're a good team, a big forward pack and they're very physical.

"If you're just one or two steps off, they're going to get into you and break you down.

"I thought we fronted up really well with our hearts on our sleeves but we just didn't have the control we needed unfortunately."