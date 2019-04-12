Saints ready to fight for their lives at the Stoop

Chris Boyd says Saints will be 'fighting for our lives' when they face Harlequins at the Stoop on Saturday afternoon.

The black, green and gold need a victory to ensure they remain in the Gallagher Premiership play-off picture.

They dropped to seventh last weekend, having lost 40-31 to third-placed Gloucester in an eventful clash at Franklin's Gardens.

And now they travel to fourth-placed Quins, who are currently seven points ahead of Saints with four games to go.

"It's a big challenge," Boyd said.

"They need points, we need points, everybody needs points - it's that time of year.

"We'll all be fighting for our lives, like they will be, so it will be a real contest.

"They've had some really good victories against some really good sides and then they've been a bit average against some not so good sides.

"They've been a little bit up and down but currently sitting fourth in the table would suggest they've had more ups than downs and that's a fair evaluation of their season.

"They will be very pleased with where they've shifted from last year's position when they were 10th.

"They're fourth and it's a good improvement."