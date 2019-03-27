Saints prop Ford-Robinson's next club is confirmed

Saints have announced that Jamal Ford-Robinson will leave the club this summer.

And Gloucester have now confirmed the signing of the tighthead prop.

Ford-Robinson has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since switching to Northampton from Bristol in the summer of 2017.



He has made just 23 appearances in the black, green and gold.



The 25-year-old has only featured twice this season and was recently sent out on loan to Championship club Coventry.



And now it has been confirmed that he will be exiting Franklin's Gardens at the conclusion of this campaign.



“Jamal remains focused on giving his best for the club for the remainder of this season, and everyone at Saints wishes him well for the future,” said Saints boss Chris Boyd.



Saints will have a wealth of options at tighthead next season, with New Zealand star Owen Franks joining to strengthen the squad.