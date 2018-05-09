Saints legend Myler delighted to make move to London Irish

Stephen Myler has expressed his delight after his move to London Irish was announced.

Myler will join the Exiles this summer, following the conclusion of his hugely successful 12-year stay at Saints.



He made a massive 330 appearances for Northampton, scoring 2,655 points in the process.



Myler was a key man in the Challenge Cup final win against Bourgoin in 2009, kicking all of Saints' points in a 15-3 success.



And he was man of the match in both finals in 2014, helping Saints to beat Saracens in the Premiership showpiece and Bath in the Challenge Cup clash in Cardiff.



He will now look to help relegated London Irish to return to England's top flight at the first time of asking.



“I’m delighted to join London Irish, a club that is steeped in history and tradition and has the ambition to be back amongst the leading clubs in the Premiership,” Myler said.



“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Northampton Saints and I’ve made friends for life, but the time is right for me to now embark on a fresh new challenge with London Irish.



“Everything about London Irish has impressed me and I’m looking forward to joining up with my new team-mates for pre-season as we look to make an immediate return to the Premiership.”



Declan Kidney, technical consultant at London Irish, said: “Stephen is a player who possesses a vast amount of experience, which will be important for us next season.



“He’s shown throughout his time at Northampton that he has composure during the big occasions and his influence around the training ground will help the younger lads coming through the ranks.”