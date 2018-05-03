Saints flanker Nutley signs for Championship club

Saints flanker Ben Nutley will join Championship club Coventry this summer.

In March, it was announced that Nutley's time at Northampton would be coming to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

And Coventry, who will be in England's second tier next season having won promotion, have now revealed that the 26-year-old will be part of their squad.

Nutley has made 83 appearances for Saints having come through the club's Academy.

He played his part in the 2013/14 double-winning campaign and has recently helped the Wanderers to claim back-to-back Prem Rugby A League titles.

And Coventry boss Rowland Winter said: “Ben will add more quality to our talented squad and will make the back row even more competitive.

"He is a hard-working, very skilful player and has shown his versatility right across the back row for Saints.

“His experience and leadership skills will be valuable on and off the pitch and I am excited to see how much he can contribute to our progression as a club.”