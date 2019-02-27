Saints draft in former Gloucester forward

Former Gloucester hooker Darren Dawidiuk has joined Saints on loan from Coventry for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old hooker, who began his rugby career in Cornish Pirates’ Academy, came through the ranks at the Penzance side before signing for Gloucester in 2009.

After eight seasons and more than 100 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, Dawidiuk switched to London Irish for a term before linking up with Coventry at the start of this campaign.

He will now join Saints with immediate effect, helping to provide cover for Dylan Hartley and Mike Haywood, who have both been sidelined with knee injuries.

Saints currently only have James Fish and Reece Marshall as regular rivals for the No.2 shirt, with youngster England Under-20s youngster Samson Ma'asi also coming through the ranks.

Dawidiuk will help to bolster the squad ahead of a big finish to the season on three fronts.

Saints will face Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin's Gardens on March 17, travel to Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals on March 31 and are also targeting a top-four finish in the Gallagher Premiership.