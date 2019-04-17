Saints confirm departure of duo

Saints have confirmed that Andrew Kellaway and Nafi Tuitavake will leave the club at the end of the season.

Kellaway's departure will come as a surprise to some as he has often made a good impression in the black, green and gold this season.

Nafi Tuitavake is heading for the exit door

The Australian back, who can play on the wing, at centre and at full-back, has made 19 appearances since joining Saints from Super Rugby side the Waratahs.

The 23-year-old has scored two tries to date, against Bristol Bears and Wasps.

But he will be leaving when his one-year deal comes to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

“I’ve had a great time during my year with Saints; I really think this rugby community in Northampton is special and unlike anything else in the world," Kellaway said.

“It’s been an amazing experience for me coming across the globe to play a completely different style of rugby, and I’ll remember the feeling of running out in front of an amazing crowd at Franklin’s Gardens with huge fondness.”

Tuitavake has been at Saints for much longer, having joined from Narbonne in 2016.

The Tongan centre has made 32 appearances for Northampton but been unable to secure a regular starting spot.

“I’m really proud to have played for a great club in Northampton Saints and I want to thank all the supporters here at Franklin’s Gardens for their encouragement over the last three seasons,” said Tuitavake.

“The time has come for me to move on, but while I wish the rest of the squad and the coaches the very best for the future, for now I’m focused on finishing off the season as strongly as possible.”