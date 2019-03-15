Saints confident they can trouble Saracens

If you want a player who is a picture of confidence, Alex Mitchell is your man.

The talented 21-year-old scrum-half is never anything other than upbeat.

And that remained the case this week as he spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin's Gardens.

"We're really confident," Mitchell said.

"It's a big week, finals week and all the boys are buzzing.

"We're looking forward to putting a performance in on Sunday.

"Emotions can go up and the pressure goes up but technically we're not changing much.

"We just want to put our performance on the pitch against a tough Sarries side, play how we want to play and hopefully get the result on Sunday."

Given Saints' recent horrible record against Saracens, you could forgive them for showing a little trepidation.

But that would not be allowed under boss Chris Boyd.

And Mitchell knows Saints can produce a performance that would bring Boyd's first trophy at the Gardens on Sunday.

"It's a new game, a new opportunity and two new teams so we're not thinking about that at all," said Mitchell, when asked about Saints' nine-match losing streak against Saracens.

"We played them at the start of the season and put a lot of pressure on them and we know we can do that.

"If we get a performance that we know we can produce, we know they will be in a lot of trouble.

"All the lads are looking forward to putting one over on them on Sunday."

Mitchell is part of a band of brothers who have emerged from the Saints Academy in recent years.

Those players helped to secure back-to-back A League titles for the Wanderers in 2017 and 2018.

And Mitchell said: "It will give all the lads a boost and for young boys like me it's a great experience and I'm really looking forward to the game.

"It was great when we won the two A Leagues, lifting the trophy in front of our fans, and we hope to do that again on Sunday."

Mitchell has become a real rival for Cobus Reinach's No.9 shirt, making 20 appearances so far this season.

"I have had a lot of game time and I've really enjoyed it," said the former Sale Sharks Academy player.

"Coby has been going great as well but we're pushing each other and when I get an opportunity I'm just trying to show what I can do.

"All the coaches give us a lot of confidence to go out there and play how we want to play so I'm really enjoying this season."

Mitchell has admired the work of South African star Reinach, who has scored 14 tries in 21 appearances this season.

"He's been great for the club and he's got a fair few tries," Mitchell said.

"It's been great to see and as long as we're getting good performances and results, it's massive for the club."