Saints centre Symons so happy to sport the badge

Andy Symons says it was 'awesome' to finally pull on a Northampton shirt on Monday night.

The summer signing from Gloucester started for the Wanderers in their 19-18 Premiership Rugby Shield opener against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University.

And Symons certainly impressed, making some good breaks and big hits as he got his Northampton career up and running.

"It was awesome," said the powerful centre. "I really enjoyed it.

"You can train as much as you want, but getting out there with the boys and wearing the badge was awesome.

"Hopefully I'll get a few more games under my belt wherever I can.

"I felt good.

"The pitch is tough on the joints, but I felt sharp and I'm happy."

Symons had been suffering with a pectoral injury that kept him out of Saints' pre-season campaign.

But he is up and running now and he was impressed with how his Wanderers team-mates performed on Monday night.

"It was a good game, a good first hit-out," said the 27-year-old.

"We had a few changes quite late and a few fellas helping us out and all in all it was a decent display.

"The second half was disappointing in terms of discipline and stuff.

"Credit to Leicester, they came at us in the second half.

"We were playing with the wind in the second half and didn't really capitalise on that, but it was a good showing overall for us.

"We showed a lot of courage having had to defend for a long time during the game and it was good."