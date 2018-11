Saints centre Francis added to England squad

Saints centre Piers Francis has been added to the England squad ahead of Saturday's clash with Australia at Twickenham.

Francis impressed for his club last weekend, scoring in the 36-17 Gallagher Premiership win against Wasps at Franklin's Gardens.

And he has been rewarded with a call-up by England, who have assembled a 28-man squad ahead of their final autumn international.

Dylan Hartley, who scored in last weekend's 35-15 win against Japan, and Courtney Lawes remain in camp.

Elsewhere last weekend, Dan Biggar was the star of the show for Wales, with the Saints fly-half racking up 19 points in the 74-24 victory against Tonga.

Man of the match Biggar will hope to get another start when South Africa head to Cardiff on Saturday.

Full-back Ahsee Tuala was in action for Samoa last weekend, scoring a try in the 27-19 defeat to Georgia.

Tuala will again aim to be involved this Saturday, when Samoa face Spain in Madrid.

England's 28-man squad ahead of Saturday's game against Australia

Forwards

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Dylan Hartley (Saints)

Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors) *

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Courtney Lawes (Saints)

Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)

Brad Shields (Wasps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Piers Francis (Saints)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)