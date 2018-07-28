Saints bow out of Premiership Rugby 7s at quarter-final stage

Saints couldn't exact revenge against Wasps as they were beaten 17-10 in the cup quarter-finals of the Premiership Rugby 7s at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

The black, green and gold had lost 35-7 to Wasps in the pool stages on Friday night, but it was much tighter in the knock-out match.

Saints took the lead after a fantastic start, with Tom Emery doing some good work to set up Josh Gillespie for the score.

The impressive Callum Sirker struck back for Wasps, with Sunni Jardine converting to put his team ahead.

Back came Saints, with Ollie Sleightholme pouncing to score in the corner.

But Wasps turned it around after half-time thanks to tries from Jardine and Tim Cardall.

Sleightholme was yellow carded before the end as Wasps moved into the semi-finals.