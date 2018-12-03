Saints boss Boyd is not looking down the league table

Chris Boyd insists he is not looking at the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership table at all.

And the Saints boss maintains that his primary focus is still a top-four finish, despite two successive league defeats to teams propping up the Premiership.

Saints lost at Sale Sharks before suffering an agonising last-gasp 16-14 defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

It means the black, green and gold are now 10th, just two points off the bottom and seven points adrift of the play-off places.

And Boyd said: "I'm not looking at the bottom at all - my worry is that the top four is getting further away.

"It's an interesting scenario. As you know - the difference between the bottom and fourth is still pretty tight.

"There's no doubt that we're going to have to start getting some victories, but there's no sense of panic in the group at this stage."

Saints have struggled to grind games out this season, suffering narrow defeats to the likes of Saracens, Bath, Sale and now Newcastle.

But Boyd said: "We shouldn't have had to (grind it out) on Saturday.

"There was a little bit of drizzle - it is December - but there was enough opportunity for us to put some tries on the board and put the thing to bed.

"But we didn't."