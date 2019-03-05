Saints boss Boyd expects 'free-flowing' encounter against Bristol

Chris Boyd expects Saints' game against Bristol Bears to be 'free-flowing' at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

The boss knows his side will face a very different challenge against the Bears after last Saturday's 36-17 defeat at Saracens.

Bristol come to Northampton on a high, having ended a long wait for a win against rivals Gloucester at Ashton Gate last Friday.

And it will be another big game for both sides as the middle section of the Gallagher Premiership continues to look extremely tight, with two points between fifth and ninth.

"We can't hide from the fact that we were well beaten last Saturday but we face a very different beast against Bristol this weekend," Boyd said.

"Bristol play a genuine game of space whereas Saracens play very much a clinical game in contact so it's completely different fit for us.

"Both us and Bristol are prepared to chance our arm - there's no doubt about that.

"Both sides play pretty open football and both sides can battle with physicality when they can't get their game going.

"It's two pretty similar sides and I don't know whether it will be a high scorer - that will depend on how the defences go - but it will certainly be free-flowing."